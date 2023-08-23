Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $206.14 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,254,012,483 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

