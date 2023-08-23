Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 29,147 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $69,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,835. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

