Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 44,946 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.82% of DISH Network worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

DISH remained flat at $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

