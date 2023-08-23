Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FANG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.22. 1,868,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

