Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,437. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

