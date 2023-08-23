Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $64.02 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of Allstate worth $64,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. 887,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

