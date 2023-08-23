Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 1,476,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,484. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

