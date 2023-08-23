Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of Centene worth $51,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Centene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Centene by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Centene by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,526. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

