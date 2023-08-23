Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,065 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $79,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. 1,331,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

