Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 83,954 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,954 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $85,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.51. 540,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,841. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $272.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

