Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.62 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $189.62 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,485.33 or 1.00010907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002454 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01870532 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,341,684.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

