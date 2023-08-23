Tom Libassi Acquires 6,500 Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider Tom Libassi purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £7,475 ($9,536.87).

Helios Underwriting Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 125 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.51. Helios Underwriting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

