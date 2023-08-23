Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.72

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.48. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 27,354 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.