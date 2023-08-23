Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.72

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.48. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 27,354 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

