TraDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

