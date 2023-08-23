Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TVPKF
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.