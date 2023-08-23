Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

