Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance
Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock remained flat at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
