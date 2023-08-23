Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock remained flat at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.