TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $2.33 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,754,461,424 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

