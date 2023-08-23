Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,937,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.80% of Truist Financial worth $365,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,598,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,461,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.