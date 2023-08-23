TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.07. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 3,402 shares.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered TVA Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.
