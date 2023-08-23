TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.07. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 3,402 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered TVA Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TVA Group Stock Performance

About TVA Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.88.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

