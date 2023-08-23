Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $218,902.50 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Twilio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. 1,695,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,412. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

