UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,292 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of UBS Group worth $104,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,566. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

