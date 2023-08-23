UBS Group Upgrades VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Buy

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

VTEX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 1,893,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,541. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

