Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $89,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

