Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $111.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00018009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00249319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.71136639 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 779 active market(s) with $84,655,440.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

