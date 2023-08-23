United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Shares Up 1.7%

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. 93,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.
