Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $339.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.79 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $874,500. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

