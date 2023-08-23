Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

