Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $20,623.68 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $20,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $258,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Olivier Marie sold 222 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,364.30.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Olivier Marie sold 963 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $8,801.82.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 2,604,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 320,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 192,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

