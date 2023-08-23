V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 5,338,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

