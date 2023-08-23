Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,570. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $98.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

