Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,645,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $436,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 10,161,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.