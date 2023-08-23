Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 207.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $5,485,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.21. 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,170. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

