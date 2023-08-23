Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,598,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.18. 2,006,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

