Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.38 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $42.38 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003837 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

