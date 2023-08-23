Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

