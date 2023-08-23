WAX Market Cap Achieves $137.94 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, WAX has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $137.94 million and $1.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,035,753,193 coins and its circulating supply is 3,342,672,068 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

