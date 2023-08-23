Waycross Investment Management Co Has $1.52 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sanmina makes up 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.9 %

SANM traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. 102,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

