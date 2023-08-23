Waycross Investment Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,194 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.