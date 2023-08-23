WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. 1,232,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,731. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
