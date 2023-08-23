Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

DRI stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.