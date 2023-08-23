Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

8/17/2023 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $71.00.

7/28/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 481,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -351.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 88.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

