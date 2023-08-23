Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

8/17/2023 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $282.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $323.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $354.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $290.00.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $276.00 to $269.00.

8/7/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $333.00.

7/31/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $379.00 to $374.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $347.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $379.00.

7/26/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $310.00.

7/25/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $324.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $346.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $357.00.

7/11/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $341.00.

Biogen Stock Down 0.8 %

BIIB traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $262.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,681. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $284.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

