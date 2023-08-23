Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lowered by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

WFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 11,809,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,740,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

