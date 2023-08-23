Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of HOWL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 21,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,912. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.15. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

