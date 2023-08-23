Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 3.8 %
WEA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,723. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
