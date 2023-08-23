Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 3.8 %

WEA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,723. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

