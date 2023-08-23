Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $53,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.77. 1,055,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,839. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.