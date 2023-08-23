Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Announces $0.80 Semi-annual Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 259,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

