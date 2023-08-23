WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

