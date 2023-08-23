XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $664,240.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XPEL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,558. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in XPEL by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 28.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 28.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

