XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $664,240.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
XPEL Trading Up 1.3 %
XPEL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,558. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
