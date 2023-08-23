Zacks Research Comments on Sabre Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabre in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sabre by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 342.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 159.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 229,990 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sabre news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.